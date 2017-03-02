Hartsville man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend with gun

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly harassed a former girlfriend for a period of time while in possession of a gun.

According to a news release, Cody Chad Porter, 24, of Hartsville, was charged with stalking by investigators with the Special Victims Unit.

Stalking is a felony that can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

SVU investigators allege Porter engaged in harassing behavior toward his ex-girlfriend by following her and approaching here with a handgun.

Deputies meeting with the victim Wednesday spotted Porter’s car nearby and were able to detain him, finding he was in possession of a handgun. Porter received a bond of $10,000.

