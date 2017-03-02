Police arrest juvenile in connection with bomb threat to Lake City schools

Law enforcement in Lake City investigated a bomb threat to area schools Thursday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement in Lake City investigated a bomb threat to area schools Thursday morning.

According to Brian Huckabee with Florence County School District Three, a caller made threats to Lake City High School, Ronald E. McNair Junior High School and J. Paul Truluck Intermediate Schools. Law enforcement has arrested a juvenile in connection with the bomb threat.

The school district implemented its crisis-response action plan for bomb threats.

Law enforcement was present at all schools and found no bombs or suspicious items.

