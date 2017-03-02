Police arrest juvenile in connection with bomb threat to Lake City schools

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly harassed a former girlfriend for a period of time while in possession of a gun.More >>
A Southside Middle School student is nominated for a national award. Jourdan Herring from Southside Middle School in Florence has been recognized with a national 2017 Yes I Can Award Nomination by the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC).More >>
Palmetto Goodwill will host its second-annual Prom Boutique on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Service Center at 2150 Eagle Drive in North Charleston.More >>
Mosquitoes are going to be a big problem this year and it’s all because of the warmer than usual weather we had over the winter. Harris Pest Control in Florence said over the past 12 months the only month it did not get calls concerning insects was the month of January.More >>
Law enforcement in Lake City investigated a bomb threat to area schools Thursday morning.More >>
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.More >>
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.More >>
April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.More >>
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.More >>
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.More >>
After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.More >>
Hunter Biden, brother of the late Beau Biden, confirmed his relationship with Hallie Biden in a statement on Wednesday.More >>
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."More >>
A prominent Memphis attorney is behind bars after being accused of rape.More >>
Two couples facing medical and financial roadblocks in having a baby will receive grants for a free cycle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) through a program called Gift of Hope.More >>
