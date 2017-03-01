Series of public meetings to discuss plans for Georgetown steel mill

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A panel from the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Advisory Services will discuss their assessment of the Georgetown steel mill and South Carolina Ports Authority property, along with other privately owned neighboring areas, in a series of citizen input meetings.

According to a letter from Georgetown Mayor Jack Scoville, panelists received input from more than 800 individuals through interviews and surveys on ways to best utilize these properties last September.

This new series of citizen input meetings will take place in March, each starting at 6pm:

Thursday, March 2, at Screven Baptist Church, 2221 S. Island Road

Monday, March 6, at Howard Center, 1610 Hawkins Street

Tuesday, March 7, at Duncan United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket Street

The meetings will begin with a brief presentation of the ULI plan for the best way to utilize these properties, followed by citizen input and questions, the letter stated.

Community members are encouraged to review the full ULI Advisory Service Report.

