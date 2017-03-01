Hurricane Matthew cost Horry County Schools more than $1.6M

A gas station in Myrtle Beach is blown over following Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hurricane Matthew ended up costing the Horry County School Board more than $1.6 million.

That information comes from a report the finance committee discussed during Wednesday’s meeting. It shows the biggest expense was permanent repairs, which totaled nearly $700,000.

Other expenses included storm preparation, inspections, clean-up and temporary repairs.

Insurance and grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency covered a little more than $200,000 of the cost. According to the report, only 19 percent of the insurance claims have been received.

The complete report can be viewed below:

