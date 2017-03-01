Hurricane Matthew cost Horry County Schools more than $1.6M - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hurricane Matthew cost Horry County Schools more than $1.6M

A gas station in Myrtle Beach is blown over following Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News) A gas station in Myrtle Beach is blown over following Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hurricane Matthew ended up costing the Horry County School Board more than $1.6 million.

That information comes from a report the finance committee discussed during Wednesday’s meeting. It shows the biggest expense was permanent repairs, which totaled nearly $700,000.

Other expenses included storm preparation, inspections, clean-up and temporary repairs.

Insurance and grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency covered a little more than $200,000 of the cost. According to the report, only 19 percent of the insurance claims have been received.

The complete report can be viewed below:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Hurricane Matthew cost Horry County Schools more than $1.6MMore>>

  • Continuing coverage

    Hurricane Matthew

    Hurricane Matthew

    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after Matthew

    More >>

    Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after Matthew

    More >>
Powered by Frankly