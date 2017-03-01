Myrtle Beach man's video of great white caught in California prompts investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man caught quite a sight while on vacation in California recently, and his video has since gone viral and led to an investigation.

Mike Hefner said he decided to stop at Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. to eat dinner, but found the eatery was closed. As he was getting ready to leave, he saw some fishermen hook what appeared to be a great white shark.

Having never seen a great white before, Hefner decided to share it on Facebook Live so his friends could catch a glimpse as well.

“Yeah, they caught it with the rod and then they tried to net it, which failed,” Hefner said via email. “So, they used a gaff hook and pulled it onto the pier.”

Since posting to Facebook Live on Feb. 21, Hefner’s video has amassed 319,000 views and been shared almost 2,000 times.

“(It) was awesome to see a baby great white in person since I’ve only seen one on ‘Jaws’ before,” Hefner said.

The video has also reportedly prompted an investigation. According to the Los Angeles Times, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking into the matter, authorities said Monday.

Capturing a great white shark, which has been a protected species off California’s coast since 1994, is illegal and can result in fines of up to $10,000, the Los Angeles Times reported.

