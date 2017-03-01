NEW DETAILS: Coroner identifies Pawleys Island teen killed in crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in the Pawleys Island area.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones said the single-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. on US 17. The driver of a 2002 Toyota was heading north on Highway 17 when he ran off the left side of the road and lost control, causing the car to overturn several times. The driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Paullette Radcliffe identified the victim as Jamisa Lewis, 16, of Pawleys Island. The cause of death was determined to be massive head trauma.

According to information on the SCHP’s website, the collision happened in front of the Moe’s Original Bar B Que restaurant and near Comfort Lane.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.