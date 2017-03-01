Deal Diva: Beach Babies Kidsale grows, moves to new location

The Beach Babies Kidsale is this weekend in Horry County. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH,SC (WMBF) - It is said to be the biggest consignment sale on the Grand Strand. The Beach Babies Kidsale starts this Friday, March 3 and shoppers can buy everything and anything for kids and babies, without breaking the bank.

"We have rows and rows, rows of boys items, and that's pretty amazing because boys really go through their clothing," Dell Lowe, co-owner of the Beach Babies Kids Sale, said.

Lowe's sister, Dorothy Milligan, came up with the idea to start the consignment sale, which has grown over the past years.

"This is the 19th sale for us," said Milligan.

Milligan explained she wanted to give parents a place to sell and buy gently used items.

"I just saw a need in this community for a place for moms to sell their gently used items and get a good return on them," explained Milligan.

The sale offers baby equipment, like strollers, cribs, high chairs, baby monitors, and even bottles. The toy room is filled with toys for all ages, both new and used.

There is also a room with books, video games, board games and DVDs, all for children.

The sale has become so popular it had to move to a new location.

"We have over 25,000 items, so we needed more space, and we were able to come over here to the old Waccamaw outlet and find a space with more square footage and just a little bit more easier shopping," said Milligan.

The prices for all items start at $3, and depending on if the item varies in price, the consignor decides the price for the item.

There is an electronic pricing system put in place, the items are inspected before they hit the floor.

According to Milligan, on average a consignor can make $350 in a sale.

"Some people think we only have items that have been gently used, but we actually get items that are new with tag," Lowe said.

Milligan explained the sale has become much more than just buying and selling kids clothes.

"We have partnered with the Homeless Period Project. Shoppers can come in a little bit early if they want to bring an feminine product or hygiene item, just to help the homeless women of our community," Milligan said.

All of the items not sold during the sale could be donated to a local organization.

"The consignor has the option to choose if they would like to donate their unsold items to a local charity," Milligan said. "It goes to Fostering Hope, it helps the foster kids right here in this community."

The Beach Babies Kidsale Sale Schedule is listed below:

Friday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Discount sale- 50% off)

The Waccamaw Pottery Outlet, 3269 Waccamaw Blvd.

The event and parking is free.

