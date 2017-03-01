Grand Strand Technology Council hosting Pitch Night at Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Technology Council is hosting Pitch Night. The event is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their company’s ideas.

The group says pitch night is like the popular TV show “Shark Tank" in the Grand Strand. The last Pitch Night, in January, drew 250 attendees to Market Common.

The event returns March 15, 2017 at Grand 14 Cinema in Market Common from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go here to get more information and register your company.

Pitch Night is a partnership with Grand Strand Technology Council, Grand Strand Angel Network, Conway and Georgetown Innovation Centers, and Coastal Carolina University.

The GS Tech Council's Facebook page includes a video from a previous pitch night back in September of 2016 - view it below:

