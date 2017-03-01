Marion murder suspect arrested in CT after almost a year on the lam

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A suspect wanted by Marion police in connection with a deadly April 2016 shooting has been arrested in Connecticut.

According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, Geno Lester, 29, was taken into custody on Friday by U.S. Marshals and Connecticut law enforcement.

Tennie said they are working with Connecticut law enforcement to have the suspect brought back to South Carolina. Once in custody in Marion, Lester will face charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm, he added.

The suspect is facing charges following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Steven Howard on Jones Avenue in Marion. The incident happened on April 17, 2016.

Lester’s girlfriend, Tierra Inman, was previously arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder.

