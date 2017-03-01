Marion murder suspect arrested in CT after almost a year on the lam

Several WMBF News viewers reporting seeing streaking fireballs in the sky Friday night at about 9:20 p.m., and two viewers even caught the display on video. It wasn’t aliens or an asteroid – it was a brilliant demonstration by the Army Golden Knights parachute team, which was scheduled to take place at 9:15 p.m. at the Sun Fun Festival at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Thomas Pardue, owner of Tomtom Studio, was forced to move out of the building he was renting for his art studio and gallery next to Nance Plaza, but he found another building for his business along Broadway.More >>
The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is in its sixth year throughout the state. It is a free self-guided farm and art tour that is a great way to educate people about where their food and fiber comes from, as well as introduce them to local artisans.More >>
The owners said the city had appraisals done of their properties, but they haven’t heard much since then.More >>
If cooking is not on your "to-do" list this weekend, check out the restaurants highlighted in this week's Restaurant Scorecard report.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Within hours after the celebrations in Victory Lane were over, cleanup crews found something, or someone, they weren't expecting - Jody Nash.More >>
