Surfside Beach leaders approve doubling price of non-resident parking decals

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Non-resident parking decals for Surfside Beach will double in price from $100 to $200.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Surfside Beach Town Council passed second reading to adopt an ordinance increasing the price of the decal, according to town clerk Debra Hermann.

The $200 non-resident decals will go into effect this year.

Talks to increase the decal price began late last December, Councilman Tim Courtney previously said. It was suggested as a way to help accommodate additional parking for Surfside Beach residents and visitors.

Surfside Beach has followed the city of Myrtle Beach in increasing parking prices for non-residents.

Last year, the Myrtle Beach City Council decided to charge visitors for parking along the city’s Golden Mile section. The cost is $2 an hour or $10 a day.

Now, Horry County is considering taking the two municipalities to court over the parking rates.

According to WMBF News partner My Horry News, county leaders told the county attorney on Tuesday to research whether they have a standing to request a temporary restraining order that would bar Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach from charging increased parking fees to county residents who don’t live in those municipalities.

“I’m having people all over the county call me,” Horry County Councilman Harold Worley told My Horry News. “It’s not right.”

