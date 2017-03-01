Horry County could take legal action against Myrtle Beach in regards to fair paid parking

Signs were added along the Golden Mile last year after city council decided to require payment for spots (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council members will discuss with attorneys Tuesday as to whether they have a strong enough case to take legal action against the city of Myrtle Beach in response to the new paid parking rules.

Non-city residents can buy a parking decal for $100 and can park outside of 29th Ave N. and 69th Ave N. without feeding the parking meters.

However, inside those streets, they still must pay the meters.

The rules were first put in place last year, and many non-city residents have been against them ever since.

Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said he has received numerous calls from people in and around his district complaining about the parking rules and asking the county to do something to change it.

Worley agrees that it is unfair for the city to charge non-city residents extra money to park.

"If they want to charge, they can charge, but they've got to charge everybody. And that's the problem with it," said Worley.

Therefore, Worley and other county council members, such as Bill Howard of District 2 and Dennis DiSabato of District 3, hope their attorneys can come up with a strong enough case to take the city of Myrtle Beach to court and force change.

However, Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea claims that city residents do pay for parking through their property taxes.

"City residents pay through property taxes on their cars. If you don't live in the city, you aren't paying that property tax," said Kruea.

While this is true, Worley argues that the city uses federal and state taxes, which non-city residents contribute to, in order to finance the renourishment of the beach.

"At the end of the day, my argument is very simply this: if you're going to use tax payers money at large, to renourish the beach, then it should be public beach, public beach access, period."

Worley has also heard from many non-city residents that they do not plan on going to Myrtle Beach at all this summer, and that will affect the local economy.

However, Kruea doesn't see this as becoming as big of a problem as some may think.

"People complained a great deal about this last year when we implemented it, and yet, the street ends were filled. People did go and they did pay to park in greater numbers than we actually expected," said Kruea.

He says the city remains firm in their belief that these paid parking rules for non-city residents are extremely fair in comparison to the property taxes city residents pay.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.