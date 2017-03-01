Officers find meth, heroin, crack, cocaine on suspects in Cookout parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers discovered methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and pills on two suspects in the area of Cookout’s parking lot, located on 1800 North Kings Highway, Wednesday, according to a police report from Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Whitney Coleman and Edward Ruhl were in a blue Ford Explorer, which was reported as stolen, when police arrived at the location.

While the officer was arresting Ruhl, he saw a baggie that was full of narcotics packaging and paraphernalia, the report states.

The baggie contained several other baggies, five glass pipes used for narcotics, methamphetamines, heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, one blue pill, one yellow pill, and half of a green pill.

The officer searched Coleman, but nothing was found on her. Then the officer looked in the vehicle and found a brown make-up container that contained several baggies. Methamphetamines and crack cocaine were inside the baggies, according to the report.

Ruhl was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute (PWID) crack cocaine, PWID methamphetamines, and PWID heroin. Coleman was charged with possession of crack cocaine and PWID methamphetamines.

