CCU announces 2017 football schedule, first year in FBS

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has published the football schedule for 2017, the first year the Chanticleers will be a member of the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference.

CCU is in its second year of its two-year transition to the FBS, and is eligible to play for a conference title, according to a news release from CCU Athletics.

The schedule includes a total of six home games, and will open the season at home on September 2 against UMass, the release states.

“This will be a historic season for both our program and Coastal Carolina University,” said sixth-year CCU head coach Joe Moglia. “We are looking forward to our first season in the FBS and as a Sun Belt Conference member as we start traditions with our new conference members while playing a very competitive non-conference schedule. Our coaches and players – and hopefully our fans – are ready to experience new campuses while playing across different parts of the country.”

Below is the 2017 schedule, from the CCU news release:

COASTAL CAROLINA 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 UMass Conway, S.C.

Sept. 9 — OPEN —

Sept. 16 at UAB Birmingham, Ala.

Sept. 23 Western Illinois Conway, S.C.

Sept. 30 at ULM * Monroe, La.

Oct. 7 Georgia State Conway, S.C.

Oct. 14 at Arkansas State * Jonesboro, Ark.

Oct. 21 at Appalachian State * Boone, N.C.

Oct. 28 Texas State * Conway, S.C.

Nov. 4 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark.

Nov. 11 Troy * Conway, S.C.

Nov. 18 at Idaho * Moscow, Idaho

Nov. 25 — OPEN —

Dec. 2 Georgia Southern * Conway, S.C.

Bold – Home Game

* - Sun Belt Conference Game

Fans can contact the Coastal Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499 or toll free at 877-424-2687 to begin the process of purchasing season tickets, the release states.

