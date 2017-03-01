CCU announces 2017 football schedule, first year in FBS

Florence Police say a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday night has been found safe and sound.More >>
The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season. The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.More >>
A proposed roundabout could replace an oak tree in Georgetown County. The tree is located on Waverly Road and Petigru Drive, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Friday where the public will have the opportunity to provide written comments in favor or against the roundabout.More >>
Florence police are looking for a suspect who reportedly rode to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shot a person Thursday night. Bennie John Nowlin is wanted for the shooting, which happened at the Ingram Street Grocery, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department. Nowlin should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
