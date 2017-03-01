CCU announces 2017 football schedule, first year in FBS - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU announces 2017 football schedule, first year in FBS

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: CCU) (Source: CCU)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has published the football schedule for 2017, the first year the Chanticleers will be a member of the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference.

CCU is in its second year of its two-year transition to the FBS, and is eligible to play for a conference title, according to a news release from CCU Athletics.

The schedule includes a total of six home games, and will open the season at home on September 2 against UMass, the release states.

“This will be a historic season for both our program and Coastal Carolina University,” said sixth-year CCU head coach Joe Moglia. “We are looking forward to our first season in the FBS and as a Sun Belt Conference member as we start traditions with our new conference members while playing a very competitive non-conference schedule. Our coaches and players – and hopefully our fans – are ready to experience new campuses while playing across different parts of the country.”

Below is the 2017 schedule, from the CCU news release:

COASTAL CAROLINA 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2            UMass                                        Conway, S.C.

Sept. 9      — OPEN —

Sept. 16    at  UAB                                             Birmingham, Ala.

Sept. 23          Western Illinois                     Conway, S.C.

Sept. 30    at  ULM *                                         Monroe, La.

Oct. 7              Georgia State                          Conway, S.C.

Oct. 14      at  Arkansas State *                    Jonesboro, Ark.

Oct. 21      at  Appalachian State *              Boone, N.C.

Oct. 28            Texas State *                           Conway, S.C.

Nov. 4       at  Arkansas                                    Fayetteville, Ark.

Nov. 11           Troy *                                         Conway, S.C.

Nov. 18     at  Idaho *                                       Moscow, Idaho

Nov. 25     — OPEN —

Dec. 2              Georgia Southern *              Conway, S.C.

Bold – Home Game

* - Sun Belt Conference Game

Fans can contact the Coastal Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499 or toll free at 877-424-2687 to begin the process of purchasing season tickets, the release states.

Read more about CCU’s upcoming season here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing Florence woman found safe and sound

    UPDATE: Missing Florence woman found safe and sound

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:26:26 GMT
    Alex June Clemons. (Source: Florence PoliceAlex June Clemons. (Source: Florence Police

    Florence Police say a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday night has been found safe and sound.

    More >>

    Florence Police say a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday night has been found safe and sound.

    More >>

  • Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Authorities seek Marion man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:53:08 GMT
    Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)Jacorius Campbell. (Source: MCSO)
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>
    MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes. Jacorius Devontae Campbell, 20, of Marion, is asked for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weig...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues updated hurricane season forecast

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:42:30 GMT
    Hurricane Season ForecastHurricane Season Forecast

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>

    The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season.  The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly