Myrtle Beach man wanted for domestic violence after beating woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted after beating a woman at their home on 38th Avenue North Feb. 25, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The woman said that 42-year-old David Scott Widener started a fight with her outside and punched her in the face. She said that the suspect also threw her to the ground.

The victim’s brother then tried to break up the fight by jumping on top of Widener, the report states.

The officers could see a visible cut and blood on the victim’s nose.

The woman said that she and Widener were cohabitating for a year and a half.

Officers said that the suspect locked himself inside of the residence and refused to open the door.

Widener is wanted for 3rd-degree domestic violence. He is a white male with brown hair and eyes. He’s also 6-foot-1-inch-tall, weighing 200 pounds. The suspect has a tattoo on the center of his neck that reads “comes.”

Anyone with information on Widener’s whereabouts is asked to contact 843-918-1382.

