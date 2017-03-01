Myrtle Beach man wanted for domestic violence after beating woman

Florence Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday night. Alex June Clemons was last seen leading her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Just 1. She is described as 25 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with blonde hair.More >>
Florence police are looking for a suspect who reportedly rode to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shot a person Thursday night. Bennie John Nowlin is wanted for the shooting, which happened at the Ingram Street Grocery, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department. Nowlin should be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
A National Gun Violence Awareness Day event is being held Friday afternoon in Conway. Volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are at the event, which began at 2 p.m. at the Highway 55 Restaurant at Highway 501 and Singleton Ridge Road.More >>
School is out and now summer fun is ahead, but as a parent there are things you can do to keep your kids out of the hospital while enjoying the warm weather.More >>
If you're seeing smoke in the South Strand area, it may be from either a controlled burn near Murrells Inlet, or a wildfire near Georgetown.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>
Rocco was returned to his owner after being rescued.More >>
