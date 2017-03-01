Students celebrate Read Across America

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - On Thursday, millions of schools across the nation will take place in a big event focused on promoting literacy.

Read Across America is a yearly event focused on getting more children to read.

Students at Francis Marion University spent much of Wednesday reading to children at Lester Elementary School in Florence.

Teachers and students dressed in Dr. Seuss theme, as Thursday marks the children’s author’s birthday.

WMBF News caught up with one young lady who took the day to read to some of her peers; she said reading is something all kids should take advantage of.

Fourth grader student Sophie Haselden said, “It helps you with words sometimes. Reading fills your mind with information."

All this week, special events are taking place a Lester Elementary School in celebration of Read Across America.

“We have people from the district office coming out Thursday to read because the more they hear, the more fluent [students] they will become. On Friday we are doing a job fair for our third through sixth grades,” said Jan Marie Chatlosh, media specialist Lester Elementary school.

This is year marks 16 years of celebrations for read across America.

