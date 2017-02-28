Lumberton High girls' basketball team inspires community during Matthew recovery

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Down East Wood Ducks by a final of 4-2 Thursday behind a stellar start from Ryan Kellogg , who allowed just two runs over 6.2 innings en route to a victory from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Down East Wood Ducks by a final of 4-2 Thursday behind a stellar start from Ryan Kellogg , who allowed just two runs over 6.2 innings en route to a victory from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.More >>
Florence police are looking suspects wanted in connection with a shoplifting that occurred at the local Belk store.More >>
Florence police are looking suspects wanted in connection with a shoplifting that occurred at the local Belk store.More >>
Florence police are looking for a suspect who reportedly road to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shot a person Thursday night.More >>
Florence police are looking for a suspect who reportedly road to Ingram Street on a bicycle and shot a person Thursday night.More >>
The Conway City Council will discuss the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off U.S. 501 and Wild Wing Boulevard.More >>
The Conway City Council will discuss the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off U.S. 501 and Wild Wing Boulevard.More >>
Myrtle Beach artists are showing locals and visitors that there's much more to the city than it just being a beach town.More >>
Myrtle Beach artists are showing locals and visitors that there's much more to the city than it just being a beach town.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>