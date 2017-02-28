Phone scammers continue to pose as Florence County deputies

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are receiving complaints of telephone scams in which the scammers are claiming to be deputies.

According to an FCSO press release, the scammers tell the victims that they failed to report for jury duty and a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest. They are then told they can avoid arrest and prosecution if they go to a local store and transfer $500 onto prepaid gift cards and then provide the caller with the card numbers.

From there, the victims are instructed to go to the Florence County Courthouse or the Florence County Detention Center to turn in the cards to a specific person, the release stated. They are told to not report the transaction to family members or their spouses.

“Of course, the entire thing is a scam solely designed to separate you from your money,” the release stated. “If there is an outstanding bench warrant for you from the court, you will not get a phone call from us, but a knock on the door.”

According to the FCSO, this is an ongoing scam. Anyone with questions regarding it is asked to call investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 478.

