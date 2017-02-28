South Carolina ranks 45th in list of best, worst states to live in

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new ranking of the best and worst states to live in shows the Palmetto State coming in close to the bottom.

The U.S. News and World Report ranked every state based on categories that matter to residents, such as health care and education.

South Carolina ranked 45th overall out of all 50 states. It came in 16th in economy, but fell to 48th in the category of opportunity and dead last for education.

For crime and corrections, S.C. came in 41st.

On the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts was chosen by U.S News and World Report as the best state to live in. It ranked No. 1 overall, while coming in first in education and second in health care.

