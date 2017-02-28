Warm weather brings increased allergy activity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Doctors said there hasn't been a break from the fall and spring allergy seasons, a fact allergy sufferers are finding out the hard way.

Teresa Cabeza, who recently moved to the Grand Strand from Florida, said she suffered from allergies as a child. They seemed to subside while living in the Sunshine State.

"It didn't seem so bad in Florida, but here it's like kicking in big time," Cabeza said. "Seems like every weed out there is after me, and a lot of trees don't like me either."

The recent string of warm days are enjoyable for some, but Dr. Mark Schecker, with Coastal Carolina Allergy and Asthma, said it can be unbearable for some allergy sufferers.

"The typical season started earlier," said Dr. Schecker. "I think that the fall season ended late and it just doesn't appear that we've had much of a break."

Schecker said pollen counts have been a roller coaster the last few weeks. The allergist and asthma specialist added what's even more challenging is the area is in the middle of the virus season, and allergy symptoms can sometimes overlap.

"You see a lot of flu and sometimes the symptoms can be similar," he said. "Viruses usually don't last long, and they'll go away within five to seven days, for the most part. Viruses may cause fever, which allergies do not."

Schecker recommended getting a plan in place to treat allergies because it's going to get worse before it gets better.

"Get yourself motivated to develop a plan, because the earlier that you address this, the less likely you are going to have problems," he said. "And if we're going to have a very long allergy season and the pollen is going to be more potent and more prevalent because of the warmer temperatures than you could be faced with many, many weeks of misery if you don't address early."

Cabeza said she hears the doctor's orders loud and clear.

"I'm going to have to clean my house a little bit better, I think," she said. "We have carpeting, so we might have to remove the carpeting and start some new medicine. I have some new medicines to try."

Schecker also recommends taking allergy medications as early possible to allow them to build up in the system and serve as a preventative measure to relieve symptoms.

