WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses Congress - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses Congress

President Donald Trump addresses Congress for the first time in his presidency. (Source: NBC News) President Donald Trump addresses Congress for the first time in his presidency. (Source: NBC News)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) - President Donald Trump will be addressing Congress for the first time in his young presidency. 

Watch a livestream of the address above.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to view a livestream of the address.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly