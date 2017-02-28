Aynor man charged after confidential informant buys marijuana, cocaine

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – An Aynor man was arrested on drug charges following an investigation in which detectives used a confidential informant to buy narcotics from the suspect.

According to information from Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, Michael Ovell Fore, 29, was charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana.

He was arrested on Feb. 24 and released the next day on a $30,615 bond, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The Feb. 24 arrest came after Horry County Police Department detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Fore Road in Aynor, according to Denis. They reportedly seized crack cocaine.

According to Denis, the search warrant was the culmination of an investigation in which the confidential informant allegedly purchased marijuana and crack cocaine from the suspect more than once.

