Five plead guilty, sentenced in Georgetown County heroin trafficking case

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Five people have pleaded guilty to charges related to heroin trafficking stemming from an August 2015 incident in Murrells Inlet and been sentenced.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the guilty pleas occurred on Jan. 27 and Feb. 7. The individual defendants and their sentences are:

Jesus Albert Rodriguez, 31, who is an illegal alien, pleaded guilty in January to first-offense trafficking in heroin, four to 14 grams, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison

Hector Oma Blanco Nieblas, 37, who is an illegal alien, pleaded guilty in January to first-offense trafficking in heroin, four to 14 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Matthew Negri, 43, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to first-offense trafficking in heroin, four to 14 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Amanda Shirback, 26, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of heroin and was sentenced to four days time served

Enrique Robles Gallegos, 27, who is an illegal alien, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to seven years in prison

Rodriguez, Nieblas and Negri must serve at least 85 percent of their sentences before being eligible for parole, according to the press release.

On Aug. 14, 2015, following complaints from neighbors, officers went to a home at 3573 Jordan Landing Road that was owned by Negri. They found he was reportedly renting rooms and the storage building to Rodriguez, Nieblas and Gallegos, the release stated.

During a search of the property, a large amount of black tar heroin and powder heroin was found in a storage building next to the home, according to the release. The drug was also found in Shirback’s vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.