Myrtle Beach council approves use of eminent domain to acquire 2 private Superblock properties

The Conway City Council will discuss the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off U.S. 501 and Wild Wing Boulevard.More >>
Myrtle Beach artists are showing locals and visitors that there's much more to the city than it just being a beach town.More >>
Neighbors in the Florence's Cypress Point neighborhood want answers as to why a developer took over land that is beside their pool access.More >>
Multiple agencies assisted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in the chase and apprehension of a wanted man on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man was recognized for his heroic efforts to save the lives of two women after their car plunged into the Waccamaw River.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
