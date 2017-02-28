Fans claim tickets for 2017 Monday After the Masters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It didn’t take long for tickets for 2017’s Monday After the Masters Tournament to be swept up.

Online tickets sold out in 54 minutes after going on sale on Feb. 20, according to tournament director Paul Graham.

By the next day, physical tickets available at Barefoot Pro Shops were sold out, Graham said. This was on par with how sales went in 2016.

Graham added there were 1,000 tickets sold online, and another 600 sold through the pro shops.

Another 4,400 tickets are sold through sponsorships, according to Graham.

The 2017 Monday After the Masters will take place on April 10 at The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort.

