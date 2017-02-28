ACC Tournament experience, economic impact in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - 15 teams with over 200 athletes are all here in the Grand Strand for the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The HTC in Conway will be transformed as thousands pack the HTC Center for the ACC Tournament.

It's bringing a lot of exposure to the Srand Strand, we’re talking seven teams ranked in the top 25 nationally.

If you’re attending the game this week, the court will look different.

Since CCU isn’t in the ACC it would be conflicting to see the Sun Belt logo on the court so for marketing purposes and more exposure, workers put down a new court to brand the ACC tourney.

If you’re bringing your family, the ACC will have a fan fest area.

An hour before the game, there will be inflatables set up for the kids, sampling of Pepsi products and representatives from Food Lion handing out different items.

If you can’t make it out, you can stay connected with the tournament all week by downloading the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Media Mobile App on your iPhone and Android.

There you can see the media schedule, general event information, brackets, diagrams, team info and half time information.

Also make sure you keep an eye on ticket sales, the capacity is 3,300, but space is running out.

“We just sold out of our semi-finals which is Saturday. The noon and 2:30 games, we’re pushing a sell-out for Sunday, as well as two other sessions Thursday and Friday night, general admission are the only things available all the reserve seats are out, but there are still tickets remaining,” ACC Women’s Basketball Director Brad Hecker said.

The ACC Women’s Basketball tournament is a big deal for the athletes, but it’s also big business for Coastal Carolina University.

For CCU it aids in admission and sports recruitment and for businesses around the area, it’s time to cash in.

Coastal Carolina University is proud to host the 40th ACC Women's Basketball Tournament.

The school is not only hoping this increases athletic recruitment and student admissions, but also brings a huge impact to businesses in downtown Conway and in Myrtle Beach.

With 15 programs coming to town along with their coaches, friends and family - athletic administrators say the ACC Tournament is also going to mean more people staying in our hotels and checking out activities in our community.

CCU believes this is going to again get the campus and Conway area national exposure.

“Many ambassadors throughout the Grand Strand and Conway have continued to work towards the goal of putting this area on the national map, we look forward to hosting this championship the next few days and seeing our institution on major television networks and bringing more people to the Grand Strand allowing them to see what we have to offer,” Associate Athletic Director Cari Rosiek said.

Tuesday is the first day teams will start practicing at the HTC Center.

Clemson and Virginia Tech will kick things off Wednesday with tip off set for 1:00 p.m.

The tournament will run through March 5.

The championship game will air nationally at the HTC Center at 1:00 p.m. this Sunday on ESPN 2.

