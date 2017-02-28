Convicted Murrells Inlet bank robber sentenced to 10 years in prison

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A man who robbed the South State Bank in Murrells Inlet Nov. 23 was sentenced to 10 years on each charge, according to a press release from the Horry County Government.

Joshua Paul Santerre, 39, of Maryland pleaded guilty to armed robbery, entering a bank with intent to steal and threatening the use of a destructive device, said Richard D. Todd Jr., Senior Assistant Solicitor.

When Circuit Court Judge Kristi Harrington asked Santerre why he robbed the bank, he told her it was "to get an adrenaline rush."

Santerre went to the bank and wrote on a withdrawal slip that said “this is a robbery,” the release states.

He also gave the teller a cylinder-shaped item that he said was a “bomb.”

The release states that he took the money and left the “bomb” behind with a teller.

Members of the Horry County Police Bomb Squad revealed that the “bomb” was a pipe filled with dirt.

Officers found Santerre at a nearby gas station.

