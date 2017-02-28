Men wanted in connection to shooting at Bennettsville nightclub arrested

Multiple agencies assisted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in the chase and apprehension of a wanted man on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man was recognized for his heroic efforts to save the lives of two women after their car plunged into the Waccamaw River.More >>
Myrtle Beach artists are showing locals and visitors that there's much more to the city than it just being a beach town.More >>
As the 2017 hurricane season begins, something Horry County Emergency Management really wants to hit home is the size of hurricane Matthew, which impacted the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee in 2016.More >>
The Conway City Council will discuss the possibility of bringing a new student housing project to the area off U.S. 501 and Wild Wing Boulevard.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
