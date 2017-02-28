Men wanted in connection to shooting at Bennettsville nightclub arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested two out of the three men that were wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at Kelly’s Night Club in Bennettsville Feb. 5, according to a press release from Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that there was a fight in the nightclub between the staff and the defendants.

A short time later, a staff member was shot in the back.

Maurice Brown, 32, of Cheraw was arrested for attempted murder and assault by mob 3rd-degree.

Andrew Burnette, 25 was arrested Monday in North Carolina, and charged with assault by mob 3rd-degree, the release states.

Michael Lavon Powe, 31, of Cheraw is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be riding in a silver Lincoln with aftermarket rims on it.

If anyone has any information on Powe’s whereabouts, contact Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5607.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.