Equipment at Winyah Generating Station catches fire Tuesday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire broke out at Santee Cooper’s Winyah Generating Station Tuesday morning in an old scrubber unit that was being demolished, according to a representative with the power company.

The scrubber has a rubber lining, which created a lot of smoke, according to Santee Cooper’s Corporate Communications Manager Mollie Gore.

The fire is under control and may be completely out as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gore said.

There were no injuries, and no threat to the Winyah generating units, Gore added.

“Santee Cooper appreciates the quick response by Georgetown County Fire Department, which is still on site making sure the fire is extinguished,” Gore stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.