Man who fled during traffic stop, pulled gun on Darlington Co. deputy captured

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) – A man who pulled a gun on a patrol officer on Feb. 23 has been captured, according to a press release Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement found Daniel Raynard Jackson, 24, at a residence on New Hopewell Road in the Society Hill area and took him into custody, the release states.

It is alleged that Jackson fled from a deputy in a vehicle before coming to a stop behind a residence in the Society Hill area.

After an altercation, the deputy was able to wrestle a handgun from Jackson, according to the release.

Jackson is charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

He is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center, and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Previous Story:

Darlington law enforcement look for man who pulled gun on deputy, fled during traffic stop

