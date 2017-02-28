SLIDESHOW: 10 of the Highest-Paid Local Government Employees

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Your taxes pay their salaries, and now you can find out just how much local government employees in our area actually make.

Check out our slideshow to find out which 10 local government employees are among the highest-paid government employees in our area.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, WMBF News has obtained salary information on all employees earning over $50,000 in Horry County, Florence County, Darlington County, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, the City of Florence, the City of Darlington, the City of Johnsonville, the City of Marion, Horry County Schools, the Florence County school districts, Darlington County School District, Dillon County School District, and the Marion County School District.

The salary information was updated in December 2016 to reflect the latest available salary data for employees in each of these governments.

