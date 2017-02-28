Family Law

Family is important. And when family members fight, the results can often be devastating and long lasting.

In the state of South Carolina, there are four fault based grounds for divorce: Adultery, Physical Cruelty, Habitual Drunkenness and Desertion. There is only one no-fault based ground for divorce, One Year’s Continuous Separation. If you and your spouse are thinking about filing for divorce, keep in mind that, in the state of South Carolina, you cannot get a divorce unless you can demonstrate one of these grounds. A divorce resolves all issues related to the marriage, including the division of property and debt, custody, child support and alimony. Those issues can be resolved by agreement or by trial. Having an experienced domestic attorney can prevent the latter, which in turn can save you a substantial amount of money.

If you are planning to fight for the custody of your child, you must remember that the courts will always place the best interests of the child first. In child custody cases, the court will listen to the evidence and then determine what is in the child’s best interest. There are seventeen factors that the courts may apply in each child custody case to make their decision. They are:



The temperament and developmental needs of the child;

The capacity and the disposition of the parents to understand and meet the needs of the child;

The preferences of each child;

The wishes of the parents as to custody;

The past and current interaction and relationship of the child with each parent, the child’s siblings, and any other person, including a grandparent, who may significantly affect the best interest of the child;

The actions of each parent to encourage the continuing parent-child relationship between the child and the other parent, as is appropriate, including compliance with court orders;

The manipulation by or coercive behavior of the parents in an effort to involve the child in the parents’ dispute;

Any effort by one parent to disparage the other parent in front of the child;

The ability of each parent to be actively involved in the life of the child;

The child’s adjustment to his or her home, school, and community environments;

The stability of the child’s existing and proposed residences;

The mental and physical health of all individuals involved, except that a disability of a proposed custodial parent or other party, in and of itself, must not be determinative of custody unless the proposed custodial arrangement is not in the best interest of the child;

The child’s cultural and spiritual background;

Whether the child or a sibling of the child has been abused or neglected;

Whether one parent has perpetrated domestic violence or child abuse or the effect on the child of the actions of an abuser if any domestic violence has occurred between the parents or between a parent and another individual or between the parent and the child;

Whether one parent has relocated more than one hundred miles from the child’s primary residence in the past year, unless the parent relocated for safety reasons; and

Other factors as the court considers necessary. S.C.Code Ann. Sect 63-15-220.

If you are faced with the possibility of obtaining or paying child support, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. In the state of South Carolina, parents are required to support their children. Generally, child support is paid by the non-custodial parent to the custodial parent. Child support may also be ordered in joint custody arrangements.. How is the amount of child support calculated? The monthly amount is calculated pursuant to the SC Child Support Guidelines, which take into account several factors, including the gross income of each parent and each parent’s earning potential. Once child support is court-ordered, failure to pay may result in any of the following consequences:

Rule to Show Cause issued by the Court;

Warrant issued for arrest;

Income withholding or Wage Garnishment;

Revocation of Driver’s License;

Listing under the New Hire Report Program;

Interception of Unemployment Benefits;

Notification to Credit Reporting Agencies; or

Lien Filed on Real Property.

