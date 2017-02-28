Darlington man accused in mother's shooting death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead inside a residence on Wilson Village Drive in the Darlington area Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Bradley Jack Altman, 28, of Darlington on the scene and took him into custody, the release states.

Jacqueline Altman Hill, 52, the mother of Altman, was pronounced dead at the scene from the shooting incident, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Newberry.

Altman is currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center, awaiting an arrangement.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.