Big changes being made on the campus of FDTC

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – We got a look inside a new multi-million dollar facility, housing growing and expanding programs for a local college.

The new Florence-Darlington Technical College Automotive and HVAC Technology Center, is up and running, but still getting some additional finishing touches.

Inside the $7.3 million building, automotive students learn in a state-of–the-art automotive center, similar to a body shop.

HVAC students are also getting their hands dirty, learning on equipment that will propel them into the growing career path.

“We had to build this building because of the great need for the extreme needs that we have for automotive technicians as well as the HVAC technicians. The employers tell us they will hire anyone and anybody for these jobs. So there is a great need for these programs," said Clay Williams, spokesperson for the college.

The HVAC program has grown exponentially, so much so this is the third time the college has had to move it into a bigger facility.

Also, inside the new Automotive and HVAC Technology Center you’ll find a full car maintenance shop as well as collision center.

As part of curriculum, the students repair staff and students cars.

This new building is part of the overall continued growth and development plan for the college.

“Construction started back in 2016 and here it is now 2017. We have already started students. The building is still under construction. The next phase we will have an official ribbon cutting,” Williams said.

