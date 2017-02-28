Allegiant Air announces three new nonstop services at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Allegiant Air announced three new nonstop services from MidAmerican St. Louis Airport (BLV), Portsmouth International Airport (PSM), and Dayton International Airport (DAY) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Horry County Department of Airports.

The services to and from MYR will start on the following dates:

Dayton International Airport (DAY) – May 24

MidAmerican St. Louis Airport (BLV) – May 26

Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) – June 1

Allegiant’s new flights are available for purchase at allegiantair.com.

