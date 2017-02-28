Florence County Sheriff's Office seeks murder suspect

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner's Office and Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body that was found Monday night. The body was discovered at 637 South Jeffords Street, according to Major Michael Nunn.

Nunn asked the public's help Thursday finding Lawrence Sean Denuncio, 31, of Florence, in connection with the crime. Denuncio is alleged to have shot the victim. He is described as standing five feet, three inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina and the death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound.

The victim is identified as Marvin Chandler, 47.

Denuncio should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Denuncio is asked to immediately contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

