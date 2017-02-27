Horry County ambulance involved in collision on U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County ambulance was involved in a collision Monday night on U.S. 501 while transporting a patient to a local hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem.

The collision happened on U.S. 501, near the Myrtle Beach Kia dealership, according to Van Aernem. He added those involved in the crash were being evaluated and it appeared everyone was going to be OK.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Judd Jones, the crash happened around 6 p.m. when the driver of the FedEx truck traveling north on U.S. 501 tried to turn left onto Charlie Boulevard and struck the southbound ambulance, which had its lights and siren on.

The crash resulted in minor injuries, according to Jones. He added the driver of the FedEx truck was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.

