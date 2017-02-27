Proposed changes to The Market Common's master plan includes space for hotel

A Hampton Inn for The Market Common is in the planning stages (Source: Myrtle Beach City Planner)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As The Market Common continues to grow, developers are asking for changes to the area’s master plan to build different kinds of homes and also a hotel.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission Technical Review Committee looked over the proposed new master plan Monday before it goes to the planning commission.

Under the proposed changes, the piece of land across from the former Piggly Wiggly at the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard could become a 100-room, five-story hotel.

The developer, Buddy Lindsay, said he's looking to build a Hampton Inn and Suites. He added The Market Common is the fastest growing development in Horry County and he thinks it needs a hotel.

Lindsay said the proposed hotel is in the planning stages and this change to the master plan is just one of several steps toward building it.

He owns the management company of Hampton Inn and Suites Oceanfront along Ocean Boulevard. He said the hotel that could be built in The Market Common will be similar, but smaller.

City Planner Allison Hardin said the space for a previously proposed hotel was closer to the live-work and other residential units, and got some push back.

“There was a lot of concern about extreme traffic in the residential areas, although the residential areas already have a lot of traffic on their own,” she said.

She said the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard is better because it’s on the more commercial end of The Market Common.

“Staff feels the place chosen for the hotel was a better location,” Hardin said.

The owner of The Roasted Bean is one who think a hotel would bring more people to the area.

“It’ll just draw more tourists,” TJ Weeden said. “It’ll generate more business. It’s just a really great place for people to be.”

Weeden said she just wants to make sure The Market Common maintains its charm.

“It kind of scares me a little bit, because you don’t want this to become like downtown Myrtle Beach," she said. "You want to keep it clean and safe and comfortable for everybody.”

Murrells Inlet resident Bryce Kunihiro thinks the proposed hotel could be interesting.

"There’s plenty of people that want to stay here for their time being for their vacation and everything like that because it’s so quiet," Kunihiro said. "Nobody really wants to be near the boulevard since it’s so loud.”

As for the other proposals, the vacant area across from Valor Park, known as R6, would become 69 townhomes. It is currently planned for 49, as well as 128 condos.

The land on the corner against Farrow Parkway, known as R7, would become 49 townhomes and 16 single-family homes instead of 122 apartments.

Twenty single-family homes are also proposed for the piece of land known as R1, against Farrow Parkway and across from the first lake and Sweetgrass units when entering The Market Common from Kings Highway, instead of 48 condominium units.

Hardin said the original master plan was created so it could be changed, depending on marketability.

“The city and the developers worked together to make the changes necessary to keep the area vibrant and to keep the neighborhoods growing,” she said.

The changes to the master plan still have to go in front of the planning commission as well as the Myrtle Beach City Council.

