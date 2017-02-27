FIRST ALERT: Frost threat likely late this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Another round of near record warmth through the middle of the week will give way to a big cool down to start the weekend.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the middle and upper 70s across the Grand Strand and into the lower and even middle 80s across the Pee Dee. A record high of 84 is likely in Florence on Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, a cold front will drop through the Carolinas and kick off a cooling trend. A reinforcing shot of colder weather will arrive by Friday and Saturday. By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the 30s across the entire area. Locations well inland will drop into the lower 30s and frost will be likely. Some areas west of Interstate 95 may briefly drop to or just below freezing.