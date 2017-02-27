Florence County inmate charged with assaulting corrections officer

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An inmate at the Florence County Detention Center is now facing an additional charge after allegedly assaulting a corrections officer.

According to information from Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, Nicole Marie Kisamitakis is charged with second-degree assault and battery.

On Feb. 20, Kisamitakis is accused of assaulting the corrections officer as the individual attempted to deliver requested items to the inmate while she was in her cell, according to Nunn.

The corrections officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Online jail records state the suspect was in jail on a third-degree burglary charge from Aug. 24, 2016.

According to FCSO investigators, the suspect was initially jailed on the burglary charge after allegedly entering a home on South Irby Street in Effingham and taking items from the owners.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.