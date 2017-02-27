Reward extended for information on Aynor man missing since 2016

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the location of an Aynor man who has been missing for over a year.

According to a press release from the CUE Center for Missing Persons, Randy Davis, 26, was reported missing after leaving an acquaintance’s home off Marshland Drive in Aynor on Jan. 23, 2016.

“So much time has passed with no information to help police find my child,” said Loretta Davis, the missing man’s mother. “I am hoping this effort will help in some way.

The cash reward will be offered for the next 45, with the expiration date being May 12, the release stated.

Davis’ family has not heard from him since Jan. 21, 2016, the day he was dropped off at the residence on Marshland Drive. He is believed to have been wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans when he disappeared.

The man is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, and standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts should contact the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-5350 or the CUE Center at (910) 232-1687.

For reward information, contact the CUE Center at (910) 343-1131 or the 24 hour tip line at (910) 232-1687.

