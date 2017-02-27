18 fires started in Robeson Co. Saturday under investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after 18 fires burned in the St. Pauls area of Robeson County Saturday, the North Carolina Forest Service confirmed.

Brian Haines with the NC Forest Service said they are trying to determine the cause of these fires.

Of the 18 fires, a 175-acre fired burned up to a canal that had homes on the other side, and another 51-acre fire in the same area also came close to some homes, Haines said.

The NC Forest Service is encouraging the public to be vigilant in keeping these fires from burning. Over 40 percent are caused by careless debris burns, but Haines said they have not determined that this was the cause of these fires.

There is one person in the area’s district as part of a law enforcement officers group in the NC Forest Service, Haines said. They will go to scene to try and determine where fire began.

WMBF News has reached out to the area’s fire department, the Big Marsh Fire Department, for more details on the weekend’s fires.

