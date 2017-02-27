Police seek owner of Alan Love Home Improvement in fraud case

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Police are searching for the owner of Alan Love Home Improvement after he took a $4,000 check from a victim January 30 and stopped all contact with him, according to a Facebook post from Georgetown Police Department.

Robert Alan Love, 30, was supposed to purchase shingles and other supplies with the down payment, but instead he cashed the check and stopped all contact with the victim.

Love has been identified by the victim and also by video surveillance footage from Citizens Bank in Georgetown, the post states.

A warrant has been issued for breach of trust with fraudulent intent for Love’s arrest.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.