Lumberton suspects charged with solicitation of prostitution after undercover operation

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Left: Sandy Renee Jones, Right: Patricia Lee Fancher (Source: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office) Left: Sandy Renee Jones, Right: Patricia Lee Fancher (Source: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Two women from Lumberton have been charged with solicitation of prostitution after an undercover operation took place at a motel February 24, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office human trafficking unit along with other agencies charged ten women and men:

Steven Richard Hatley, 65, of Fayetteville        

Brian Keith Paige, 53, of Hope Mills      

Lenward Lewis Parker Jr., 35 of Spring Lake  

Theodore Micheal Boone, 47, of Fayetteville     

Jordan Nicole West, 25, of Spring Lake Sandy          

Sandy Renee Jones AKA (Pittman), 42, of Lumberton

Milton Donnell McLaughlin, 53, of Raeford    

Thomas Ashely McKoy, 64, of Clarkton          

Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, of Lumberton                       

Joseph Shaw, 34, of Fayetteville   

