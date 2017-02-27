Lumberton suspects charged with solicitation of prostitution after undercover operation

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Two women from Lumberton have been charged with solicitation of prostitution after an undercover operation took place at a motel February 24, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office human trafficking unit along with other agencies charged ten women and men:

Steven Richard Hatley, 65, of Fayetteville

Brian Keith Paige, 53, of Hope Mills

Lenward Lewis Parker Jr., 35 of Spring Lake

Theodore Micheal Boone, 47, of Fayetteville

Jordan Nicole West, 25, of Spring Lake Sandy

Sandy Renee Jones AKA (Pittman), 42, of Lumberton

Milton Donnell McLaughlin, 53, of Raeford

Thomas Ashely McKoy, 64, of Clarkton

Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, of Lumberton

Joseph Shaw, 34, of Fayetteville

