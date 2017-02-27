Lumberton suspects charged with solicitation of prostitution after undercover operation

Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
Concessions at Coastal Carolina University baseball games made $170,824.05 during the 35 home games of the baseball season this year. Of that amount, $23,729.25, or nearly 14 percent, was from beer sales alone.More >>
Concessions at Coastal Carolina University baseball games made $170,824.05 during the 35 home games of the baseball season this year. Of that amount, $23,729.25, or nearly 14 percent, was from beer sales alone.More >>
Officials are investigating after an inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center died Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Officials are investigating after an inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center died Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Horry County School Board Chairman Joe Defeo said if students are "here illegally, they should not be allowed to go to school and use taxpayer funds."More >>
Horry County School Board Chairman Joe Defeo said if students are "here illegally, they should not be allowed to go to school and use taxpayer funds."More >>
A select few had the opportunity to test out the new floating aqua park in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.More >>
A select few had the opportunity to test out the new floating aqua park in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.More >>