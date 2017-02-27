Passenger killed in single-vehicle collision in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Douglas Street and Athens Street in Florence Friday night at around 11:45, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

A Chevy Avalanche was traveling south on Douglas Street when it collided with a warehouse south of the intersection at Athens Street.

The passenger in the vehicle died as a result of the collision, the release states.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital.

The Florence Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation.

