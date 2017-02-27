Report: Man shot at while walking down Carolina Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot at while walking down Carolina Road Sunday night, according to a report from Horry County Police Department.

The victim said that he was walking down the road when a dark colored car pulled up. Two men wearing masks and dark colored clothing got out of the vehicle and one said, “motherf***** you didn’t think I was going to get you.”

He said that one of the suspects pulled out a handgun, placed him in a headlock position, and fired one round.

The report states that the round hit the victim in the left calf, went through the top of his right foot, and came out the bottom.

After firing the shots, the men got in the car and left the scene.

The victim’s girlfriend transported him to Loris ER, according to the report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.