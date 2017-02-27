Political group holds 'Spirit of America' rally in Conway to support Pres. Trump

Dozens of supporters of President Trump turned out at the "Spirit of America" rally in Conway Monday. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The local chapter of a grassroots political group known as the Main Street Patriots is held a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Conway on Monday.

The “Spirit of America” rally was held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 2431 West Highway 501 in Conway, directly beside the Miller Motte Technical College, and was one of over 60 such rallies being held in cities across the country. Dozens of men and women turned out to the rally in Conway to show their support for the president.

“We are Patriots who strongly support President Trump in his effort to put America First and we are holding small rallies to show support for President Trump’s policies,” the Facebook page for the event states. “Unlike those protesting against President Trump’s vision, we are a diverse coalition that are the heart and soul of America that wants our nation to fulfill our potential, as the greatest nation on God’s green earth!”

According to the Main Street Patriots website, the group was founded by several founders of the Tea Party movement and strong supporters of President Trump.

