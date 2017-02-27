UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after two vehicles collided and ran off the road on I-95 around the 185 mile marker Monday morning at around 6:30, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Ford SUV and 2004 Mercury were traveling northbound on I-95. The vehicles collided, and both ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the Ford SUV was killed as a result of the crash, Collins said. He identified as Larry Andrews, 62, of Pennsylvania, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The other driver was transported to a local hospital.

Highway Patrol and their MAIT team are investigating how the two vehicles collided and ran off the road.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.