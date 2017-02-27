Surfside Beach to host first of its kind Heroin and Opioid Drug Symposium

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From big cities to tiny towns it's no secret the heroin and opioid epidemic has swept the U.S.

So to try and save lives and keep the community safer here in our area, local leaders in Surfside Beach are hosting a first of its kind heroin and Opioid Drug Symposium Monday.

This symposium is about prevention and awareness.

It’s also about how heroin use and addiction are affecting the community, your family, your friends and even you.

At the Heroin and Opioid Drug Symposium, there will be presentations from local professionals to address the effects of heroin happening in the Surfside Beach community.

Local leaders are bringing together the stakeholders in the community, law enforcement rehabilitation organizations, state and federal agencies.

There will be conversations about how the nation, the county and neighboring cities are being affected and how all agencies plan to work together as a team to get you or your loved one help.

Officers in Surfside don't believe arrest and conviction will be the path to rehabilitation.

So they're trying to get people together now, to identify people who may need help and get them to the appropriate resources.

Discussion will lean toward people specifically living on the northern end of Georgetown County and the southern tip of Horry County to include Surfside Beach.

"We want to make a compassion and understanding attempt as a community, and the police department is hosting it because we want law enforcement to be the last resort in these situations," Interim Chief of Police Lt. Kenneth Hofmann said.

If you’re interested in attending to either get help or learn more about helping someone you know, the symposium is happening Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.

