Crash blocks East Smith Street in Florence County

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash is blocking 312 East Smith Street, in front of the library Monday morning, according to an online record from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash involves injuries, the record states. 

