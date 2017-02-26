Man charged in connection with Laurinburg larceny

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Criminal Investigation Division of Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Feb. 17 in connection with a larceny in Laurinburg.

According to the SCSO Facebook page, Jeffery Hyatt, 34, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Hyatt was place in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

